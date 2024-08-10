METZLER EQUITIES Upgrades Aurubis (WBAG:NDA)

Fintel reports that on August 6, 2024, METZLER EQUITIES upgraded their outlook for Aurubis (WBAG:NDA) from Hold to Buy.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 94 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aurubis. This is an decrease of 6 owner(s) or 6.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NDA is 0.20%, an increase of 2.79%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.89% to 4,248K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

COPX - Global X Copper Miners ETF holds 964K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 768K shares , representing an increase of 20.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NDA by 13.02% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 418K shares representing 0.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 411K shares , representing an increase of 1.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NDA by 7.72% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 365K shares representing 0.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 465K shares , representing a decrease of 27.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NDA by 15.81% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 250K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 247K shares , representing an increase of 1.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NDA by 17.82% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 212K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 205K shares , representing an increase of 3.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NDA by 8.77% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.