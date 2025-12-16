METZLER EQUITIES Maintains TUI (TUIFF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2025, METZLER EQUITIES maintained coverage of TUI (OTCPK:TUIFF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 78.47% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for TUI is $11.69/share. The forecasts range from a low of $7.17 to a high of $18.64. The average price target represents an increase of 78.47% from its latest reported closing price of $6.55 / share.

The projected annual revenue for TUI is 19,623MM, a decrease of 18.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.31.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 83 funds or institutions reporting positions in TUI. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 4.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TUIFF is 0.16%, an increase of 3.64%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.03% to 37,970K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,462K shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,333K shares , representing an increase of 1.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TUIFF by 11.21% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 4,019K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,931K shares , representing an increase of 2.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TUIFF by 14.68% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 3,050K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,947K shares , representing an increase of 3.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TUIFF by 14.66% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 2,283K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MISAX - Victory Trivalent International Small-Cap Fund holds 1,983K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,047K shares , representing a decrease of 3.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TUIFF by 6.54% over the last quarter.

