METZLER EQUITIES Maintains Siemens (FWB:SIE) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, METZLER EQUITIES maintained coverage of Siemens (FWB:SIE) with a Buy recommendation.

IIIAX - Voya International Index Portfolio DV holds 105K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 112K shares, representing a decrease of 6.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SIE by 20.97% over the last quarter.

VEURX - Vanguard European Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,516K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,419K shares, representing an increase of 6.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SIE by 18.35% over the last quarter.

DBGR - Xtrackers MSCI Germany Hedged Equity ETF holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing a decrease of 2.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SIE by 16.77% over the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - EQ holds 19K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19K shares, representing an increase of 1.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SIE by 39.50% over the last quarter.

Advanced Series Trust - Ast Capital Growth Asset Allocation Portfolio holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 51K shares, representing a decrease of 1,199.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SIE by 88.67% over the last quarter.

There are 544 funds or institutions reporting positions in Siemens. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SIE is 0.91%, an increase of 18.51%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.23% to 118,307K shares.

