METZLER EQUITIES Maintains Klöckner & Co SE (KLKNF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 8, 2025, METZLER EQUITIES maintained coverage of Klöckner & Co SE (OTCPK:KLKNF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.03% Downside

As of December 23, 2024, the average one-year price target for Klöckner & Co SE is $6.74/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.67 to a high of $10.12. The average price target represents a decrease of 10.03% from its latest reported closing price of $7.49 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Klöckner & Co SE is 7,978MM, an increase of 24.60%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.60.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 48 funds or institutions reporting positions in Klöckner & Co SE. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 4.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KLKNF is 0.02%, an increase of 3.39%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.48% to 4,668K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 825K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FNDC - Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF holds 654K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 614K shares , representing an increase of 6.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KLKNF by 20.31% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 517K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 432K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 426K shares , representing an increase of 1.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KLKNF by 13.31% over the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 260K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 156K shares , representing an increase of 40.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KLKNF by 37.02% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.