Stocks
FUPPF

METZLER EQUITIES Maintains Fuchs SE - Preferred Stock (FUPPF) Buy Recommendation

December 16, 2025 — 12:54 am EST

Written by George Maybach for Fintel->

Fintel reports that on December 11, 2025, METZLER EQUITIES maintained coverage of Fuchs SE - Preferred Stock (OTCPK:FUPPF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.00% Upside

As of July 18, 2025, the average one-year price target for Fuchs SE - Preferred Stock is $56.98/share. The forecasts range from a low of $44.13 to a high of $68.23. The average price target represents an increase of 21.00% from its latest reported closing price of $47.09 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Fuchs SE - Preferred Stock is 3,589MM, an increase of 0.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.21.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 103 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fuchs SE - Preferred Stock. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 3.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FUPPF is 0.26%, an increase of 7.38%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.80% to 10,295K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SGOVX - First Eagle Overseas Fund holds 2,213K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 962K shares representing 1.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 924K shares , representing an increase of 3.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FUPPF by 11.63% over the last quarter.

AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS (INVESCO INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer International Small-Mid Company Fund Class R6 holds 857K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTRIX - Vanguard International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 830K shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 402K shares , representing an increase of 51.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FUPPF by 150.71% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 589K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 258K shares , representing an increase of 56.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FUPPF by 206.11% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
Check out our Unique Analysis of Insider Sentiment for Fuchs SE - Preferred Stock-> Find out what the Options Markets think of Fuchs SE - Preferred Stock-> See our take on Fuchs SE - Preferred Stock Upcoming Earnings-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

FUPPF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.