METZLER EQUITIES Maintains Fuchs SE - Preferred Stock (FUPPF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 11, 2025, METZLER EQUITIES maintained coverage of Fuchs SE - Preferred Stock (OTCPK:FUPPF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.00% Upside

As of July 18, 2025, the average one-year price target for Fuchs SE - Preferred Stock is $56.98/share. The forecasts range from a low of $44.13 to a high of $68.23. The average price target represents an increase of 21.00% from its latest reported closing price of $47.09 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Fuchs SE - Preferred Stock is 3,589MM, an increase of 0.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.21.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 103 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fuchs SE - Preferred Stock. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 3.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FUPPF is 0.26%, an increase of 7.38%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.80% to 10,295K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SGOVX - First Eagle Overseas Fund holds 2,213K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 962K shares representing 1.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 924K shares , representing an increase of 3.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FUPPF by 11.63% over the last quarter.

AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS (INVESCO INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer International Small-Mid Company Fund Class R6 holds 857K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTRIX - Vanguard International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 830K shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 402K shares , representing an increase of 51.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FUPPF by 150.71% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 589K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 258K shares , representing an increase of 56.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FUPPF by 206.11% over the last quarter.

