METZLER EQUITIES Maintains Fuchs SE (FUPEF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 11, 2025, METZLER EQUITIES maintained coverage of Fuchs SE (OTCPK:FUPEF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests ∞% Upside

As of July 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Fuchs SE is $42.61/share. The forecasts range from a low of $33.01 to a high of $51.03. The average price target represents an increase of ∞% from its latest reported closing price of $0.00 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Fuchs SE is 3,430MM, a decrease of 3.62%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.89.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 58 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fuchs SE. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FUPEF is 0.22%, an increase of 6.16%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.56% to 3,113K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS (INVESCO INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer International Small-Mid Company Fund Class R6 holds 857K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 412K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 962K shares , representing a decrease of 133.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FUPEF by 67.07% over the last quarter.

VTRIX - Vanguard International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 319K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 830K shares , representing a decrease of 160.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FUPEF by 70.47% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 263K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 589K shares , representing a decrease of 124.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FUPEF by 66.46% over the last quarter.

HLMRX - Harding Loevner International Small Companies Portfolio INSTITUTIONAL holds 132K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 154K shares , representing a decrease of 16.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FUPEF by 13.61% over the last quarter.

