METZLER EQUITIES Maintains Fuchs SE - Depositary Receipt (FUPBY) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 11, 2025, METZLER EQUITIES maintained coverage of Fuchs SE - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:FUPBY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 88.02% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Fuchs SE - Depositary Receipt is $22.77/share. The forecasts range from a low of $8.79 to a high of $32.38. The average price target represents an increase of 88.02% from its latest reported closing price of $12.11 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Fuchs SE - Depositary Receipt is 3,589MM, an increase of 0.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.21.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fuchs SE - Depositary Receipt. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FUPBY is 2.39%, an increase of 0.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 37K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ACIFX - Advisors Capital International Fund holds 37K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares , representing an increase of 60.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FUPBY by 0.84% over the last quarter.

