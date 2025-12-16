METZLER EQUITIES Maintains Commerzbank AG - Depositary Receipt (CRZBY) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 11, 2025, METZLER EQUITIES maintained coverage of Commerzbank AG - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:CRZBY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 158.17% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Commerzbank AG - Depositary Receipt is $41.18/share. The forecasts range from a low of $30.04 to a high of $47.77. The average price target represents an increase of 158.17% from its latest reported closing price of $15.95 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Commerzbank AG - Depositary Receipt is 10,273MM, a decrease of 9.25%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.68.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 7 funds or institutions reporting positions in Commerzbank AG - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 12.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRZBY is 0.02%, an increase of 27.40%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.90% to 37K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Yousif Capital Management holds 13K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares , representing a decrease of 19.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRZBY by 0.50% over the last quarter.

Henry James International Management holds 12K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares , representing a decrease of 0.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRZBY by 10.43% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 7K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares , representing an increase of 18.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRZBY by 37.34% over the last quarter.

GAMMA Investing holds 5K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares , representing an increase of 15.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRZBY by 23.34% over the last quarter.

Salomon & Ludwin holds 0K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 96.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRZBY by 2,972.51% over the last quarter.

