METZLER EQUITIES Maintains Brenntag (FWB:BNR) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, METZLER EQUITIES maintained coverage of Brenntag (FWB:BNR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 92.30% Downside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Brenntag is $5.66. The forecasts range from a low of $3.84 to a high of $9.34. The average price target represents a decrease of 92.30% from its latest reported closing price of $73.56.

The projected annual revenue for Brenntag is $719MM, a decrease of 96.30%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$9.10.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CIL - VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 0.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BNR by 8.54% over the last quarter.

BGLSX - Boston Partners Global Long holds 11K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares, representing a decrease of 37.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BNR by 31.34% over the last quarter.

PRUDENTIAL SERIES FUND - SP INTERNATIONAL GROWTH PORTFOLIO Class I holds 7K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

LINCOLN VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS TRUST - LVIP SSGA International Index Fund Standard Class holds 24K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27K shares, representing a decrease of 13.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BNR by 13.20% over the last quarter.

KOKU - Xtrackers MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 361 funds or institutions reporting positions in Brenntag. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 3.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BNR is 0.27%, an increase of 0.82%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.84% to 39,366K shares.

