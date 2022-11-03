Markets
MTD

Mettler-Toledo Revises FY Outlook

November 03, 2022 — 05:10 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - While reporting its third-quarter results on Thursday, Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) revised its outlook for the full year 2022.

The company now anticipates local currency sales growth in 2022 to be approximately 10% and adjusted earnings of $38.95 to $39.05 per share.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters currently estimate earnings of $39.07 per share and revenue growth of 5.60%.

Previously, the company expected local currency sales guidance of approximately 9% to 10% and adjusted earnings guidance of $38.85 to $39.05 per share.

For the fourth quarter, the company anticipates local currency sales growth to be about 7%, and adjusted earnings per share of $11.55 to $11.65. Analysts currently estimate earnings of $11.87 per share and revenues of $1.06 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MTD

More Related Articles

Market Maker Newsletter