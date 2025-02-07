Mettler-Toledo Q4 Earnings Top Estimates, Sales Up Y/Y, Shares Rise

Mettler-Toledo International MTD reported fourth-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of $12.41 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.16%. The bottom line jumped 32% on a year-over-year basis.



Net sales of $1.045 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.51%. The figure rose 12% both on a reported and local currency basis from the year-ago quarter.



MTD shares were up 2.8% in pre-market trading. The stock appreciated 10.8% compared with the broader Zacks Medical sector’s decline of 4.6%.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. Quote

MTD’s Top Line in Detail

MTD reports revenues under three segments, namely Laboratory Instruments, Industrial Instruments and Food Retail, which generated sales of $603 million (57.7% of the net sales), $398 million (38.1% of the net sales) and $44 million (4.2% of the net sales), respectively, in the fourth quarter.



The Laboratory and Industrial segment witnessed year-over-year growth of 18% and 8%, respectively, on a local currency basis, while the Food Retail segment’s sales declined 14%.



Total sales from the Americas, Europe and Asia/Rest of the World were $424 million (40.6% of the net sales), $308 million (29.5%) and $313 million (30%), respectively.



Sales in Europe and Asia / Rest of the World grew 19% and 14% year over year, respectively, on a local currency basis. Meanwhile, Americas sales increased 7%.

Mettler-Toledo’s Operating Results

The gross margin was 61.2%, expanding 210 basis points (bps) year over year.



Research & development (“R&D”) expenses were $50.1 million, up 7.8% from the year-ago quarter. Selling, general & administrative (“SG&A”) expenses increased 6.2% year over year to $237.3 million.



As a percentage of sales, R&D expenses declined 20 bps year over year. SG&A expenses declined 120 bps year over year as a percentage of sales.



The adjusted operating margin was 33.7%, which expanded 350 bps from the prior-year quarter.

MTD’s Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Dec. 31, 2024, Mettler-Toledo’s cash and cash-equivalent balance was $59.4 million, up from $71.6 million as of Sept. 30, 2024.



The long-term debt was $1.83 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024.



Mettler-Toledo generated $266.2 million in cash from operating activities in the reported quarter compared with $254.7 million in the previous quarter. The free cash flow was $229.8 million in the reported quarter.

Mettler-Toledo’s Q1 & 2025 Guidance

For the first quarter of 2025, Mettler-Toledo anticipates sales to decrease 3-4% in local currency from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



Adjusted earnings are anticipated to be $7.75-$7.95 per share, implying 11-13% decline from the year-ago quarter’s reported number.



For 2025, Mettler-Toledo anticipates sales in local currency to rise 3% over 2024.



The company expects adjusted earnings between $42.35 per share and $43 per share, representing 3-5% growth over 2024.

