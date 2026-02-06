Mettler-Toledo Q4 Earnings Top Estimates, Sales Rise Y/Y

Mettler-Toledo International MTD reported fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $13.36 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.67%. The bottom line increased 8% on a year-over-year basis.



Net sales of $1.13 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.53%. The figure increased 8% on a reported basis and 5% on a local currency basis from the year-ago quarter.

MTD’s Q4 Top Line in Detail

MTD reported revenues under three segments, namely Laboratory, Industrial and Food Retail, which generated sales of $638 million (56.5% of the net sales), $437 million (38.7% of the net sales) and $54 million (4.8% of the net sales), respectively, in the fourth quarter. The Laboratory, Industrial, and Food Retail segments witnessed year-over-year growth of 3%, 7% and 19%, respectively, on a local currency basis.



Total sales from the Americas, Europe and Asia/Rest of the World were $456 million (40.4% of the net sales), $346 million (30.6%) and $328 million (29.1%), respectively. Sales in the Americas, Europe and Asia / Rest of the World increased 7%, 4% and 4% year over year, respectively, on a local currency basis.

In the fourth quarter of 2025, the gross margin was 59.8%, which contracted 140 basis points (bps) year over year.



Research & development (R&D) expenses were $52.6 million, up 5.1% year over year. Selling, general & administrative (SG&A) expenses increased 9.5% year over year to $259.8 million. As a percentage of sales, R&D expenses decreased 10 bps year over year. SG&A expenses increased 30 bps year over year as a percentage of sales.



The adjusted operating margin was 32.2%, which declined 150 bps year over year.

MTD’s Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Dec. 31, 2025, Mettler-Toledo’s cash and cash-equivalent balance was $66.9 million, down from $69.1 million as of Sept. 30. The long-term debt was $2.09 billion as of Sept. 30, 2025.



Mettler-Toledo generated $225.6 million in cash from operating activities in the reported quarter. The free cash flow was $188.1 million in the reported quarter.

Mettler-Toledo’s Q1 and FY26 Guidance

For the first quarter of 2026, Mettler-Toledo anticipates sales to increase roughly 3% in local currency year over year.



Adjusted earnings are anticipated to be between $8.60 per share and $8.75 per share, a growth rate of 5% to 7% year over year.



For 2026, Mettler-Toledo anticipates sales in local currency to increase approximately 4% over 2024. The company expects adjusted earnings between $46.05 per share and $46.70 per share, representing 8-9% growth over 2025.

