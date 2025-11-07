Mettler-Toledo Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, Sales Decline Y/Y

Mettler-Toledo International MTD reported third-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $11.15 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.99%. The bottom line increased 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.



Net sales of $1.03 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.84%. The figure declined 8% on a reported basis and 6% on a local currency basis from the year-ago quarter.

MTD’s Q3 Top Line in Detail

MTD reports revenues under three segments, namely Laboratory, Industrial and Food Retail, which generated sales of $565 million (54.9% of the net sales), $406 million (39.4% of the net sales) and $59 million (5.7% of the net sales), respectively, in the third quarter. The Laboratory, Industrial, and Food Retail segments witnessed year-over-year growth of 4%, 9%, and 5% respectively, on a local currency basis.



Total sales from the Americas, Europe and Asia/Rest of the World were $432 million (41.9% of the net sales), $293 million (28.4%) and $305 million (29.6%), respectively. Sales in the Americas and Asia / Rest of the World increased 4% and 1% year over year, respectively, on a local currency basis. Meanwhile, Europe sales were unchanged year over year.

Mettler-Toledo’s Q3 Operating Details

In the third quarter of 2025, the gross margin was 59.2%, which contracted 80 basis points (bps) year over year.



Research & development (“R&D”) expenses were $51.1 million, up 8.5% year over year. Selling, general & administrative (“SG&A”) expenses increased 8.6% year over year to $248.4 million. As a percentage of sales, R&D expenses increased 20 bps year over year. SG&A expenses increased 220 bps year over year as a percentage of sales.



The adjusted operating margin was 30.1%, which declined 100 bps year over year.

MTD’s Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Sept. 30, 2025, Mettler-Toledo’s cash and cash-equivalent balance was $69.1 million, up from $61.8 million as of June 30. The long-term debt was $2.15 billion as of Sept. 30, 2025.



Mettler-Toledo generated $299.4 million in cash from operating activities in the reported quarter. The free cash flow was $280.7 million in the reported quarter.

Mettler-Toledo’s Q4 & 2025 Guidance

For the fourth quarter of 2025, Mettler-Toledo anticipates sales to increase roughly 3% in local currency year over year.



Adjusted earnings are anticipated to be between $12.68 per share and $12.88 per share, a growth rate of 2% to 4% year over year.



For 2025, Mettler-Toledo anticipates sales in local currency to increase approximately 2% over 2024. The company expects adjusted earnings between $42.05 per share and $42.25 per share, representing 2-3% growth over 2024.



For 2026, Mettler-Toledo anticipates sales in local currency to increase approximately 4%, over 2025. The company expects adjusted earnings between $45.35 per share and $46.00 per share, indicating 8-9% growth over 2025.

