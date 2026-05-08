Mettler-Toledo Q1 Earnings Top Estimates, Sales Increase Y/Y

Mettler-Toledo International MTD delivered first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $8.91 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus by 2.44%. The bottom line increased 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.



Net sales were $947.1 million, up 7% year over year (up 3% in local currency), beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.04%.

MTD Navigates a More Uneven Regional Backdrop

On a local-currency basis, MTD’s sales increased 2% in the Americas, 1% in Europe, and 5% in Asia/Rest of World in the quarter. Excluding acquisitions, local-currency sales increased 1%, including flat performance in the Americas and 3% growth in Asia/Rest of World.



Americas sales rose to $389 million from $378 million, representing 41% of total revenues, Europe sales increased to $279 million from $248 million, representing 29% of total revenue, and Asia/Rest of World sales rose to $279 million from $258 million, which accounted for 29% of total revenues.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. Quote

Mettler-Toledo Sees Mixed Growth Across Product Lines

By product category, Mettler-Toledo’s Laboratory business generated $525 million of sales in the first quarter compared with $500 million a year ago. Industrial sales rose to $375 million from $341 million, while Food Retail increased to $48 million from $42 million, taking total segment sales to $947 million from $884 million.



On a local-currency basis, Laboratory was up 1%, Industrial up 5%, and Food Retail up 7%, with total reported down 3% in that specific local-currency view. The company also noted that local-currency growth excluding acquisitions was 1%, including flat sales growth in Laboratory and 2% in Industrial for the three months ended March 31, 2026.

Mettler-Toledo’s Q1 Operating Details

Gross profit was $555.8 million, implying a gross margin of 58.7% compared with 59.5% in the year-ago period, a decline of 80 basis points.



Operating expense lines showed measured growth. Research and development expense was $51.3 million, up 10.6% year over year. Selling, general, and administrative expenses were $258.3 million, up 6.4% year over year.



Adjusted operating profit increased 4% year over year to $246.2 million. The adjusted operating margin was 26%, which declined 80 bps year over year.

MTD’s Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of March 31, 2026, Mettler-Toledo’s cash and cash-equivalent balance was $60.5 million, down from $66.9 million as of Dec. 31, 2025. The long-term debt was $2.16 billion as of March 31, 2026.



Cash flow from operating activities totaled $139.8 million in the quarter, while adjusted free cash flow was $119.7 million.



On capital allocation, the company repurchased $206.3 million of common stock during the period.

Mettler-Toledo’s Q2 & FY26 Guidance

Management cautioned that market conditions remain uncertain and “could change quickly,” but guided for second-quarter 2026 local-currency sales growth of approximately 3%. Adjusted earnings for the second quarter are forecasted to be in the range of $10.70 to $10.85 per share, implying 6% to 8% growth year over year.



For 2026, MTD reaffirmed expected local-currency sales growth of approximately 4% and raised adjusted earnings guidance to $46.30 to $46.95 per share from the prior outlook of $46.05 to $46.70.

MTD Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Mettler-Toledo currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Medical sector include Agilent Technologies A, Agenus AGEN, and Doximity DOCS. While Agenus stock currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Agilent Technologies and Doximity stock carry a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Shares of Agilent Technologies have lost 12.8% in the year-to-date period. Agilent Technologies is set to report the second quarter of fiscal 2026 results on May 27.



Agenus shares have gained 19.4% in the year-to-date period. Agenus is scheduled to report its first-quarter 2026 results on May 11.



Doximity shares have lost 41.3% in the year-to-date period. Doximity is set to report its fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 results on May 13.

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