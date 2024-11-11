Mettler-Toledo price target lowered to $1,450 from $1,550 at Stifel

Stifel analyst Daniel Arias lowered the firm’s price target on Mettler-Toledo (MTD) to $1,450 from $1,550 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. Q3 was “a generally solid quarter,” while management’s initial 2025 outlook puts organic growth at 3% with 4%-5% EPS growth, the analyst tells investors. With Friday’s move down and the estimate revisions on the way, shares now trade at a premium to the peer group at the historical average across multiple time frames, the analyst added.

