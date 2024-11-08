News & Insights

Mettler-Toledo price target lowered to $1,315 from $1,330 at Goldman Sachs

November 08, 2024 — 05:20 pm EST

Goldman Sachs analyst Matthew Sykes lowered the firm’s price target on Mettler-Toledo (MTD) to $1,315 from $1,330 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares after its Q3 results. The firm also contends that the company’s 2025 guide is likely conservative as shipping issues weigh on margin expansion, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

