Mettler-Toledo price target lowered to $1,310 from $1,375 at Baird

Baird analyst Catherine Schulte lowered the firm’s price target on Mettler-Toledo (MTD) to $1,310 from $1,375 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The firm said they reported 3Q results ahead of expectations, including stronger Laboratory and services trends. Management continues to frame market conditions as soft, especially in China and industrial applications, despite ongoing signs of stabilization.

