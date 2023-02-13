Mettler-Toledo (MTD) Q4 Earnings & Sales Beat, Increase Y/Y

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. MTD reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $12.10 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.04%. The bottom line also improved by 15% on a year-over-year basis.



Net sales of $1.06 billion were up 2% on a reported basis and 9% on a currency-neutral basis from the year-ago quarter’s respective readings. The figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.03 billion.



Solid momentum across the Laboratory, Industrial and Food Retail segments in the reported quarter drove the top line. The strong performance delivered across the Americas, Europe and Asia/Rest of the World contributed well.



We believe portfolio strength, cost-cutting efforts, margin and productivity initiatives and robust sales and marketing strategies are expected to remain tailwinds for the company.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. Quote

Top Line in Detail

By Segments: MTD reports revenues under three segments, namely Laboratory Instruments, Industrial Instruments and Food Retail, which accounted for 58%, 38% and 4% of net sales in the fourth quarter, respectively. The Laboratory, Industrial and Food Retail segments witnessed year-over-year improvements of 10%, 6% and 12%, respectively, in the quarter under review.



By Geography: Total sales from the Americas, Europe and Asia/Rest of the World contributed 40%, 28% and 32% to net sales in the fourth quarter, respectively. Sales in the Americas, Europe and Asia/Rest of the World went up 8%, 9% and 9%, respectively, on a year-over-year basis.

Operating Results

The gross margin was 59.8%, expanding 130 basis points (bps) year over year.



Research & development (R&D) expenses were $45.9 million, up 0.7% from the year-ago quarter’s tally. Selling, general & administrative (SG&A) expenses decreased 6.1% year over year to $227.6 million.



As a percentage of sales, R&D expenses contracted by 10 bps year over year to 4.3%. SG&A expenses contracted 190 bps year over year to 21.5%.



The adjusted operating margin was 33.9%, which expanded 310 bps from the prior-year quarter’s level.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Dec 31, 2022, Mettler-Toledo’s cash and cash equivalent balance was $95.97 million, down from $122.1 million as of Sep 30, 2022.



Long-term debt was $1.908 billion at the end of the fourth quarter compared with $1.825 billion at the end of the third quarter.



Mettler-Toledo generated $303.6 million in cash from operating activities in the reported quarter, up from $245.4 million in the previous quarter. Free cash flow was $272.8 million in the reported quarter.

Guidance

For first-quarter 2023, Mettler-Toledo projects sales growth of 6% in local currency from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



Adjusted first-quarter earnings are anticipated to be $8.55-$8.65 per share, implying a 9-10% rise from the year-ago quarter’s reported number, which includes a foreign-currency headwind of 6%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $8.58 per share.



For 2023, Mettler-Toledo expects sales growth in local currency of 5% from the year-earlier tally.



Mettler-Toledo anticipates 2023 adjusted earnings within $43.55-$43.95 per share, suggesting growth of 10-11% from the year-ago reported number. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $42.47.

Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

Currently, Mettler-Toledo has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Computer & Technology sector are Agilent Technologies A, Arista Networks ANET and Garmin GRMN, all of which carry the same rank as Mettler-Toledo at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here



Agilent has gained 8.4% in the past year. A’s long-term earnings growth rate is currently projected at 10%.



Arista Networks has gained 6.1% in the past year. The long-term earnings growth rate for ANET is currently projected at 17.5%.



Garmin has lost 24.6% in the past year. The long-term earnings growth rate for GRMN is currently projected at 5.6%.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (MTD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.