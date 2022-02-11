Mettler-Toledo (MTD) Q4 Earnings & Sales Beat, Increase Y/Y

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. MTD reported fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of $10.53 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.6%. The bottom line also improved 14% on a year-over-year basis.



Net sales of $1.04 billion were up 11% on a reported basis, as well as on a currency-neutral basis, from the year-ago quarter. The figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.02 billion.



Solid momentum across the Laboratory and Industrial segments in the reported quarter drove top-line growth. The strong performance delivered by the company across all geographies remained a major positive.



However, the company witnessed sluggishness in its Food Retail segment.



Headwinds related to the pandemic remain concerning for the company in the days ahead. However, portfolio strength, cost-cutting efforts, margin and productivity initiatives, and robust sales and marketing strategies are expected to remain tailwinds.

Top Line in Detail

By Segments: The company reports revenues under three segments, namely Laboratory Instruments, Industrial Instruments and Food Retail, which accounted for 58%, 38% and 4% of net sales in the fourth quarter, respectively. The Laboratory and Industrial segments witnessed year-over-year growth of 15% and 11%, respectively, in the quarter under review.



The Food Retail business was down 20% on a year-over-year basis.



By Geography: The company reports total sales from the Americas, Europe and Asia/Rest of the World, contributing 38%, 29% and 33% to net sales in the fourth quarter, respectively. Sales in the Americas, Europe and Asia/Rest of the World went up 16%, 4% and 14%, respectively, on a year-over-year basis.

Operating Results

The gross margin was 58.5%, contracting 110 basis points (bps) year over year.



Research & development (R&D) expenses were $45.6 million, up 14.4% from the year-ago quarter’s level. Selling, general & administrative (SG&A) expenses increased 7.1% year over year to $242.4 million.



As a percentage of sales, R&D expenses expanded 10 bps year over year to 4.4%. SG&A expenses contracted 70 bps year over year to 23.4%.



The adjusted operating margin was 30.8%, which contracted 40 bps from the prior-year quarter’s level.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Dec 31, 2021, the company’s cash and cash equivalent balance was $98.6 million, down from $183.7 million as of Sep 30, 2021.



Long-term debt was $1.58 billion at the end of the fourth quarter, decreasing from $1.64 billion at the end of the third quarter.



Mettler-Toledo generated $241.1 million in cash from operating activities in the reported quarter, down from $263.3 million in the previous quarter. Free cash flow was $206.6 million in the reported quarter.

Guidance

For first-quarter 2022, Mettler-Toledo projects year-over-year sales growth of 10% in local currency. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales is pegged at $834.6 million.



Adjusted first-quarter earnings are anticipated to be $7.25-$7.35 per share, implying an 11-12% rise from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $7.26 per share.



For 2022, the company anticipates year-over-year sales growth of 7% in local currency. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $3.9 billion.



Mettler-Toledo expects adjusted 2022 earnings of $38.15-$38.50, reflecting growth of 12-13%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $37.77 per share.

Currently, Mettler-Toledo has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



