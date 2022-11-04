Mettler-Toledo (MTD) Q3 Earnings & Sales Beat, Increase Y/Y

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. MTD reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $10.18 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.6%. The bottom line also improved 17% on a year-over-year basis.



Net sales of $985.8 million were up 4% on a reported basis and 10% on a currency-neutral basis from the year-ago quarter’s respective readings. The figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $974.9 million.



Solid momentum across the Laboratory and Industrial segments in the reported quarter drove the top line. Also, improving food retail business remained a positive. The strong performance delivered across the Americas and Asia/Rest of the World contributed well.



Headwinds related to the pandemic, supply-chain disruptions, inflationary pressure, uncertainties due to the Russia-Ukraine war and foreign exchange headwinds remain a concern for MTD in the days ahead.



Mettler-Toledo has lost 27.7% on a year-to-date basis compared with the industry’s decline of 27.9%



Nevertheless, portfolio strength, cost-cutting efforts, margin and productivity initiatives, and robust sales and marketing strategies are expected to remain tailwinds.

By Segments: MTD reports revenues under three segments, namely Laboratory Instruments, Industrial Instruments and Food Retail, which accounted for 56%, 39% and 5% of net sales in the third quarter, respectively. The Laboratory, Industrial and Food Retail segments witnessed year-over-year improvements of 10%, 10% and 7%, respectively, in the quarter under review.



By Geography: Total sales from the Americas, Europe and Asia/Rest of the World contributed 41%, 23% and 35% to net sales in the third quarter, respectively. Sales in the Americas, Europe and Asia/Rest of the World went up 11%, 1% and 15%, respectively, on a year-over-year basis.

The gross margin was 59.3%, expanding 90 basis points (bps) year over year.



Research & development (R&D) expenses were $44.1 million, up 4.4% from the year-ago quarter’s tally. Selling, general & administrative (SG&A) expenses decreased 3.1% year over year to $233.4 million.



As a percentage of sales, R&D expenses expanded 10 bps year over year to 4.5%. SG&A expenses contracted 160 bps year over year to 23.7%.



The adjusted operating margin was 31.2%, which expanded 250 bps from the prior-year quarter’s level.

As of Sep 30, 2022, Mettler-Toledo’s cash and cash equivalent balance was $122.1 million, up from $109.4 million as of Jun 30, 2022.



Long-term debt was $1.825 billion at the end of the third quarter compared with $1.821 billion at the end of the second quarter.



Mettler-Toledo generated $245.4 million cash from operating activities in the reported quarter, up from $219.2 million in the previous quarter. Free cash flow was $224.7 million in the reported quarter.

For fourth-quarter 2022, Mettler-Toledo projects sales growth of 7% in local currency from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales is pegged at $1.08 billion.



Adjusted fourth-quarter earnings are anticipated to be $11.55-$11.65 per share, implying a 10-11% rise from the year-ago quarter’s reported number, which includes a foreign-currency headwind of 10%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $11.97 per share.



For 2022, Mettler-Toledo expects sales growth in local currency at 10% from the year-earlier tally. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $3.93 billion.



Mettler-Toledo revised the guidance for adjusted 2022 earnings by hiking the lower end. It is now expected within $38.95-$39.05 per share, suggesting growth of 15% from the year-ago reported number. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $38.98. Previously, management had anticipated adjusted EPS within $38.85-$39.05.

