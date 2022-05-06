Mettler-Toledo (MTD) Q1 Earnings & Sales Beat, Increase Y/Y

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. MTD reported first-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $7.87 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.5%. The bottom line also improved 20% on a year-over-year basis.



Net sales of $897.8 million were up 12% on a reported basis and 14% on a currency-neutral basis from the year-ago quarter. The figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $871.5 million.



Solid momentum across the Laboratory and Industrial segments in the reported quarter drove top-line growth. The strong performance delivered by the company across all geographies remained a major positive.



However, the company witnessed sluggishness in its Food Retail segment.



Headwinds related to the pandemic remain concerning for Mettler-Toledo in the days ahead. However, portfolio strength, cost-cutting efforts, margin and productivity initiatives, and robust sales and marketing strategies are expected to remain tailwinds.

Top Line in Detail

By Segments: The company reports revenues under three segments, namely Laboratory Instruments, Industrial Instruments and Food Retail, which accounted for 57%, 38% and 5% of net sales in the first quarter, respectively. The Laboratory and Industrial segments witnessed year-over-year growth of 18% and 12%, respectively, in the quarter under review.



The Food Retail business was down 14% on a year-over-year basis.



By Geography: The company reports total sales from the Americas, Europe and Asia/Rest of the World, contributing 39%, 28% and 33% to net sales in the first quarter, respectively. Sales in the Americas, Europe and Asia/Rest of the World went up 16%, 10% and 15%, respectively, on a year-over-year basis.

Operating Results

The gross margin was 57.9%, contracting 70 basis points (bps) year over year.



Research & development (R&D) expenses were $43.03 million, up 9.6% from the year-ago quarter’s level. Selling, general & administrative (SG&A) expenses increased 6.1% year over year to $235.3 million.



As a percentage of sales, R&D expenses contracted 10 bps year over year to 4.8%. SG&A expenses contracted 140 bps year over year to 26.2%.



The adjusted operating margin was 26.9%, which expanded 70 bps from the prior-year quarter’s level.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Mar 31, 2022, the company’s cash and cash equivalent balance was $116.9 million, up from $98.6 million as of Dec 31, 2021.



Long-term debt was $1.8 billion at the end of the first quarter, increasing from $1.6 billion at the end of the fourth quarter.



Mettler-Toledo generated $90.8 million in cash from operating activities in the reported quarter, down from $241.1 million in the previous quarter. Free cash flow was $75.4 million in the reported quarter.

Guidance

For second-quarter 2022, Mettler-Toledo projects year-over-year sales growth of 7% in local currency. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales is pegged at $944.02 million.



Adjusted second-quarter earnings are anticipated to be $8.70-$8.80 per share, implying a 7-9% rise from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $8.78 per share.



For 2022, the company hiked its guidance for year-over-year sales growth in local currency from 7% to 8%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $3.95 billion.



Mettler-Toledo also revised the guidance for adjusted 2022 earnings from $38.15-$38.50 per share to $38.20-$38.50, suggesting growth of 12-13% from the year-ago reported number. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $38.36.

