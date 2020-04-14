Mettler-Toledo (MTD) Lowers Guidance Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (MTD has withdrawn its earlier announced guidance for 2020 on account of the coronavirus outbreak. It has also modified its guidance for the first quarter.

For first-quarter 2020, the company now expects overall sales to decline 4% and local currency sales to decrease 3% due to currency headwinds. Earlier, Mettler-Toledo had anticipated sales growth between 0% and 1% on a year-over-year basis in local currency.

In addition, Mettler-Toledo nowexpects adjusted earnings for the quarter to be below the previously issued guided range of $4.20-$4.30 per share.

Management said that the coronavirus outbreak has significantly hurt local currency sales in China and other regions in the first quarter. Also, tariff costs are expected to have impacted its quarterly performance.

For full-year 2020, the company has withdrawn its guidance due to the negative impact of the pandemic. Earlier, the company had anticipated sales growth of 4% in local currency and adjusted earnings in the range of $24.85-$25.10 per share for 2020.

Bottom Line

The coronavirus outbreak has dealt further blow to the instruments and scientific industry, which was already reeling under the protracted U.S.-China trade tensions and waning global demand. Factory closures across the globe, impact of restrictions imposed by different governments, supply chain disruptions and low demand for goods, among others, have hit the sector hard.

There has been a spate of guidance withdrawals by the industry players lately, owing to the volatile situation arising from the deadly virus and its impact on their performance.

However, the momentum across its Laboratory and Industrial segments should help the company sail through this pandemic. Also, benefits from strategic investments in Spinnaker sales, marketing initiatives, field resources and R&D should aid the upcoming results.

The company is set to release first-quarter results on May 7.

