METTLER-TOLEDO INTL Earnings Results: $MTD Reports Quarterly Earnings

METTLER-TOLEDO INTL ($MTD) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported earnings of $12.41 per share, beating estimates of $11.83 by $0.58. The company also reported revenue of $1,045,130,000, beating estimates of $1,019,153,458 by $25,976,542.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $MTD stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

METTLER-TOLEDO INTL Insider Trading Activity

METTLER-TOLEDO INTL insiders have traded $MTD stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MTD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHRISTIAN MAGLOTH (Head of Human Resources) sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $1,422,970

GERRY KELLER (Head of Process Analytics) sold 140 shares for an estimated $175,572

ELISHA W FINNEY sold 76 shares for an estimated $99,693

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

METTLER-TOLEDO INTL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 314 institutional investors add shares of METTLER-TOLEDO INTL stock to their portfolio, and 367 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.