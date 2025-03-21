Is Mettler-Toledo International Stock Underperforming the S&P 500?

Valued at a market cap of $25.4 billion, Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) is a global supplier and manufacturer of precision instruments and services. The Columbus, Ohio-based company operates through five segments: U.S. Operations; Swiss Operations; Western European Operations; Chinese Operations; and Other Operations.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally labeled as “large-cap” stocks, and Mettler-Toledo International fits this criterion perfectly. The company focuses on innovation and quality in key R&D, quality control, and manufacturing processes for customers in a wide range of industries, including life sciences, food, and chemicals.

Active Investor:

The maker of precision instruments declined 21.1% from its 52-week high of $1,546.93. In the past three months, MTD increased 1.2%, outpacing the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 3.3% decrease.

Further, shares of Mettler-Toledo International have dropped marginally on YTD, which is a less pronounced decline than SPX’s 3.5% dip. However, over the last 52 weeks, MTD has slumped 6.3%, underperforming the S&P 500, nearly gaining 9.6%.

Despite some fluctuations, MTD has been trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since late October 2024.

Mettler-Toledo shares rose 2.4% on Feb. 6 after the company posted strong Q4 2024 results, with adjusted EPS of $12.41 and sales rising 12% to $1.1 billion, both exceeding expectations. The company’s 2025 profit forecast of $42.35 per share to $43 per share also came in above the consensus, signaling confidence in demand recovery, particularly in laboratory instruments for drug development. Additionally, optimism grew as analysts anticipated that potential interest rate cuts could boost biotech funding, supporting future demand for Mettler-Toledo’s products.

Further, in comparison, rival Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A) has lagged behind MTD. Shares of A are down 17.1% over the past 52 weeks and also decreased 9% on a YTD basis.

Since the stock has underperformed the broader market over the past year, analysts are cautious about its prospects. MTD has a consensus rating of “Hold” from the 11 analysts covering the stock. As of writing, MTD is trading below the mean price target of $1,399.90.

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.