Mettler-Toledo International Stock: Analyst Estimates & Ratings

Columbus, Ohio-based Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) is the world's largest marketer of weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial and food retailing applications. With a market cap of $27.4 billion, Mettler’s operations span the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally.

While Mettler has significantly underperformed the broader market over the past year, it has notably outperformed in 2025. MTD stock gained 7.9% over the past 52 weeks and 5.4% on a YTD basis compared to the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 17.5% gains over the past year and a 1.3% uptick in 2025.

Active Investor:

Narrowing the focus, while Mettler has outperformed the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLV) marginal 49 basis point uptick over the past year, it has underperformed XLV’s 7.5% surge in 2025.

Mettler-Toledo’s stock rose 2.4% in the trading session after the release of its better-than-expected Q4 results on Feb. 5. The company reported a robust 11.8% year-over-year growth in net sales to more than $1 billion, exceeding the Street’s expectations by 3.5%. Meanwhile, the company observed a notable decline in COGS as a percentage of sales alongside its showcased impressive expense management by reducing its SG&A expenses (as a percentage of sales), which led to notable margin expansions. Mettler reported a staggering 32% year-over-year growth in adjusted EPS to $12.41, exceeding the consensus estimates by 6.2%.

For the current fiscal 2025, ending in December, analysts expect MTD to report a modest 3.9% year-over-year growth in adjusted EPS to $42.71. On a more positive note, the company has a robust earnings surprise history. It has surpassed the Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the past four quarters.

Among the 11 analysts covering the MTD stock, the consensus rating is a “Hold.” That’s based on two “Strong Buy,” eight “Hold,” and one “Moderate Sell” rating.

This configuration is notably more bullish than three months ago when only one analyst gave a “Strong Buy” recommendation and one analyst advocated a “Strong Sell” rating.

On Feb. 10, Evercore ISI Group analyst Vijay Kumar reiterated an “Outperform” rating on MTD, while raising the price target to $1,475.

MTD’s mean price target of $1,389.90 represents a 7.8% premium to current price levels, while its street-high target of $1,500 indicates a 16.3% upside potential.

On the date of publication, Aditya Sarawgi did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.