Mettler-Toledo International Q2 Earnings Call Highlights

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) reported second-quarter results that exceeded its prior sales-growth expectations, supported by improving market conditions, particularly in China and other emerging markets, as well as its sales and marketing initiatives.

Chief Executive Officer Patrick Kaltenbach said the company’s performance reflected “better-than-expected organic sales growth across our portfolio,” with strong execution of its Spinnaker sales and marketing program and productivity initiatives contributing to adjusted earnings-per-share growth.

Second-quarter sales were $1 billion, up 7% in U.S. dollars and 6% in local currency. Acquisitions contributed about 1.5 percentage points of sales growth, while organic local-currency sales increased 4%.

The company said its reported results included a one-time $52 million gross benefit from IEEPA tariff refunds, which was recorded in cost of sales. That benefit was partly offset by a $28 million refund to customers that reduced reported net sales by 3%. Management excluded both tariff-refund items from its discussion of adjusted results and guidance.

Regional and Business-Line Performance

Organic sales, excluding acquisitions and tariff refunds, increased 1% in the Americas, 4% in Europe and 9% in Asia/rest of world. China also grew 9%, exceeding management’s expectations.

Kaltenbach said China’s growth was led by Industrial, which posted double-digit growth in the country. Demand was supported by biopharma, food, batteries and new-energy investments. Laboratory growth in China was more modest, though the company expects further improvement in the second half.

By product area, organic sales in Laboratory increased 4%, while Industrial sales rose 3%. Core Industrial grew 4%, partially offset by 1% growth in Product Inspection. Food Retail sales increased 11%, aided by the timing of project activity, while service revenue rose 9%, or 7% organically.

Laboratory growth was broad-based, according to Kaltenbach. Process analytics and bioproduction performed strongly, while laboratory balances and analytical instruments benefited from newer product introductions. The company also cited demand for its LabX software platform and activity in semiconductors, advanced materials and batteries.

In Industrial, Mettler-Toledo saw strong demand for automation-related solutions across biopharma, food manufacturing, semiconductors and new energy. Product Inspection growth was modest because of customer-project timing, but Chief Financial Officer Shawn Vadala said the company expects organic growth in that business to improve in the second half. He projected mid-single-digit Product Inspection growth for the third quarter and high-single-digit growth for the full year, including acquisition contributions.

Margins, Earnings and Cash Flow

Adjusted gross margin was 59.3%, up 30 basis points from a year earlier. Excluding foreign exchange and acquisitions, gross margin expanded about 90 basis points, driven by favorable price realization, lower tariff rates than the prior year, volume growth, productivity initiatives and cost savings. Those benefits were partly offset by higher transportation costs.

Adjusted operating profit rose 9% to $309 million, and adjusted operating margin increased 50 basis points to 29.3%. Excluding unfavorable currency, adjusted operating margin increased 100 basis points.

Adjusted EPS increased 14% year over year to $11.46. Reported EPS was $11.55, compared with $9.76 in the prior-year quarter. Reported EPS included a net tariff-refund benefit of $0.92, along with $0.26 of purchased intangible amortization, $0.22 of restructuring costs, a $0.04 tax headwind tied to stock-option exercise timing, and a $0.31 acquisition-related charge related to higher earn-out achievements.

Year-to-date adjusted free cash flow was $367 million, affected by tax payments that were $55 million higher than the prior year because of timing. The company reported days sales outstanding of 35.6 days and inventory turnover of 4.2 times.

Raised Full-Year Outlook

Mettler-Toledo raised its 2026 local-currency sales-growth forecast to approximately 4% to 5%, from approximately 4% previously. The revised outlook implies 3% to 4% organic local-currency growth and excludes the tariff-refund effects.

Full-year adjusted EPS is projected at $47.15 to $47.50, representing growth of 10% to 11%, or 11% to 12% excluding currency.

The prior full-year adjusted EPS outlook called for growth of 8% to 10%.

Third-quarter local-currency sales growth is expected to be about 4%, including roughly a 0.5% benefit from acquisitions.

Third-quarter adjusted EPS is forecast at $12.00 to $12.15, up 8% to 9%, or 9% to 10% excluding currency.

Full-year free cash flow is expected to be approximately $900 million.

The company now expects to repurchase $875 million of shares during 2026, compared with an annualized repurchase pace of $825 million in the first half.

At recent spot rates, the company expects foreign currency to add about 1% to full-year sales growth but create a slight EPS headwind. Currency is expected to be neutral to third-quarter sales and reduce third-quarter adjusted EPS growth by roughly 1 percentage point.

Emerging Markets, Biopharma and Market Conditions

Kaltenbach highlighted emerging markets as a long-term source of growth. Emerging markets outside China accounted for approximately 18% of second-quarter sales, slightly more than the company’s China business, and grew at a high-single-digit rate. Management said those markets have grown at a high-single-digit local-currency average over the past five years.

The company cited India, Southeast Asia, Eastern Europe and Latin America as areas of opportunity, including potential benefits from nearshoring investment. Kaltenbach said Mettler-Toledo’s local market organizations, direct sales capabilities, local manufacturing and assembly capabilities in markets such as Mexico, and global data infrastructure position it to pursue growth opportunities.

Management also said biopharma activity improved, particularly in process analytics and bioproduction. Kaltenbach said Mettler-Toledo is seeing requests for quotations tied to U.S. reshoring, but characterized the opportunity as still in its early stages. He said more substantial facility investments could extend into 2027 and 2028.

While the company acknowledged continued geopolitical uncertainty and volatile conditions in the Middle East, Vadala said Mettler-Toledo has limited exposure to the region and has not observed a related change in customer behavior. The company did not include an escalation of the conflict in its forecast.

“We remain focused on capitalizing on our customers’ investments in automation, digitalization, and onshoring around the world,” Kaltenbach said.

About Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc is a global manufacturer and distributor of precision instruments and services for laboratory, industrial and food retail applications. The company's product portfolio includes laboratory balances and analytical instruments, industrial weighing systems, process analytics and sensors, metal detection and x-ray inspection equipment, checkweighers, and a range of automated inspection and data-management solutions. Mettler-Toledo also provides software, calibration and lifecycle services intended to support compliance, quality control and operational efficiency across customer facilities.

The company serves a broad set of end markets including pharmaceutical and biotech laboratories, chemical and food processors, logistics and manufacturing operations, and retail environments where accurate weighing and inspection are critical.

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