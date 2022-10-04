Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. Importantly, Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) does carry debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Mettler-Toledo International's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at June 2022 Mettler-Toledo International had debt of US$1.93b, up from US$1.66b in one year. However, it also had US$109.4m in cash, and so its net debt is US$1.82b. NYSE:MTD Debt to Equity History October 4th 2022

How Strong Is Mettler-Toledo International's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, Mettler-Toledo International had liabilities of US$1.12b due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$2.21b due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of US$109.4m and US$626.6m worth of receivables due within a year. So it has liabilities totalling US$2.59b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Since publicly traded Mettler-Toledo International shares are worth a very impressive total of US$25.5b, it seems unlikely that this level of liabilities would be a major threat. However, we do think it is worth keeping an eye on its balance sheet strength, as it may change over time.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

Mettler-Toledo International's net debt to EBITDA ratio of about 1.6 suggests only moderate use of debt. And its commanding EBIT of 22.5 times its interest expense, implies the debt load is as light as a peacock feather. And we also note warmly that Mettler-Toledo International grew its EBIT by 13% last year, making its debt load easier to handle. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Mettler-Toledo International can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. So the logical step is to look at the proportion of that EBIT that is matched by actual free cash flow. Over the most recent three years, Mettler-Toledo International recorded free cash flow worth 73% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This free cash flow puts the company in a good position to pay down debt, when appropriate.

Our View

Happily, Mettler-Toledo International's impressive interest cover implies it has the upper hand on its debt. And the good news does not stop there, as its conversion of EBIT to free cash flow also supports that impression! Zooming out, Mettler-Toledo International seems to use debt quite reasonably; and that gets the nod from us. After all, sensible leverage can boost returns on equity. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. We've identified 2 warning signs with Mettler-Toledo International , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

