Mettler-Toledo International (MTD) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (Symbol: MTD) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $1465.39, changing hands as high as $1466.36 per share. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MTD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MTD's low point in its 52 week range is $1033.40 per share, with $1714.75 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $1464.60. The MTD DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

