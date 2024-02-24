Mettler-Toledo International (MTD) Price Target Increased by 11.36% to 1,232.73

The average one-year price target for Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) has been revised to 1,232.73 / share. This is an increase of 11.36% from the prior estimate of 1,107.01 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 984.75 to a high of 1,428.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1.90% from the latest reported closing price of 1,209.79 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1571 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mettler-Toledo International. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 1.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MTD is 0.26%, a decrease of 12.45%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.08% to 23,971K shares. The put/call ratio of MTD is 1.28, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 934K shares representing 4.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 907K shares, representing an increase of 2.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTD by 0.37% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 679K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 685K shares, representing a decrease of 0.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTD by 13.08% over the last quarter.

Fundsmith LLP holds 568K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 569K shares, representing a decrease of 0.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTD by 0.69% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 531K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 524K shares, representing an increase of 1.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTD by 2.63% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 525K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 524K shares, representing an increase of 0.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTD by 13.31% over the last quarter.

Mettler-Toledo International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

METTLER TOLEDO is a leading international manufacturer of precision measuring instruments. The company is the world's largest manufacturer and supplier of weighing systems for laboratories, industry and food retail. METTLER TOLEDO is one of the three leading suppliers of various complementary measuring technologies and a leading supplier of automated pharmaceutical research and ingredient development systems. Moreover, the company is the world's biggest manufacturer and supplier of metal recognition systems for the production and packaging industry.

