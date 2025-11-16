Mettler-Toledo International (MTD) Price Target Increased by 12.49% to 1,515.15

The average one-year price target for Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) has been revised to $1,515.15 / share. This is an increase of 12.49% from the prior estimate of $1,346.94 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $1,218.37 to a high of $1,785.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 7.99% from the latest reported closing price of $1,403.08 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,560 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mettler-Toledo International. This is an decrease of 13 owner(s) or 0.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MTD is 0.22%, an increase of 0.34%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.21% to 24,375K shares. The put/call ratio of MTD is 0.20, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 860K shares representing 4.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 849K shares , representing an increase of 1.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTD by 0.85% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 823K shares representing 4.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 904K shares , representing a decrease of 9.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTD by 9.74% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 794K shares representing 3.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 717K shares , representing an increase of 9.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTD by 7.84% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 688K shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 549K shares , representing an increase of 20.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTD by 26.89% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 668K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 660K shares , representing an increase of 1.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTD by 10.27% over the last quarter.

