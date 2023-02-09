Mettler-Toledo International Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $265.83 million, or $11.97 per share. This compares with $230.87 million, or $10.08 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Mettler-Toledo International Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $12.10 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $11.66 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.9% to $1.06 billion from $1.04 billion last year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $265.83 Mln. vs. $230.87 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $11.97 vs. $10.08 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $11.66 -Revenue (Q4): $1.06 Bln vs. $1.04 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $8.55 to $8.65

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.