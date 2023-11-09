Mettler-Toledo International Inc. Q3 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) released earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $201.63 million, or $9.21 per share. This compares with $220.60 million, or $9.76 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Mettler-Toledo International Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $9.80 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $9.77 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.4% to $942.46 million from $985.85 million last year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $201.63 Mln. vs. $220.60 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $9.21 vs. $9.76 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $9.77 -Revenue (Q3): $942.46 Mln vs. $985.85 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $10.50 to $10.70 Full year EPS guidance: $39.10 to $39.30

