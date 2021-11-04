Mettler-Toledo International Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) reported earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year.

The company's profit came in at $203.69 million, or $8.71 per share. This compares with $161.77 million, or $6.68 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $8.24 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 17.9% to $951.95 million from $807.36 million last year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): . vs. . last year. -EPS (Q3): $8.72 vs. $7.02 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $8.24 -Revenue (Q3): $951.95 Mln vs. $807.36 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $33.35 to $33.40

