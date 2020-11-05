Mettler-Toledo International Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) reported a profit for its third quarter that rose from last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $161.77 million, or $6.68 per share. This compares with $129.40 million, or $5.20 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $5.95 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.1% to $807.36 million from $753.87 million last year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): . vs. . last year. -EPS (Q3): $7.02 vs. $5.77 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $5.95 -Revenue (Q3): $807.36 Mln vs. $753.87 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $24.87 to $24.97

