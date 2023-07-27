Mettler-Toledo International Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) released a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $213.93 million, or $9.69 per share. This compares with $212.07 million, or $9.29 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Mettler-Toledo International Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $10.19 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $9.97 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.4% to $982.12 million from $978.39 million last year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $213.93 Mln. vs. $212.07 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $9.69 vs. $9.29 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $9.97 -Revenue (Q2): $982.12 Mln vs. $978.39 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $9.55 to $9.85 Full year EPS guidance: $43.65 to $43.95

