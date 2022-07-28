Mettler-Toledo International Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) revealed earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $212.07 million, or $9.29 per share. This compares with $184.76 million, or $7.85 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Mettler-Toledo International Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $9.39 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $8.78 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.8% to $978.39 million from $924.35 million last year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $212.07 Mln. vs. $184.76 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $9.29 vs. $7.85 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $8.78 -Revenue (Q2): $978.39 Mln vs. $924.35 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $38.85 to $39.05 Full year EPS guidance: $9.75 to $9.85

