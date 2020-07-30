Mettler-Toledo International Inc. Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD):

-Earnings: $126.56 million in Q2 vs. $127.16 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $5.22 in Q2 vs. $5.06 in the same period last year. -Analysts projected $4.20 per share -Revenue: $690.67 million in Q2 vs. $731.37 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $5.80 to $6.00. Full year EPS guidance: $22.70 to $23.20

