Mettler-Toledo International Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) announced a profit for first quarter that dropped from the same period last year.

The company's profit came in at $98.12 million, or $4.03 per share. This compares with $111.81 million, or $4.42 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.90 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.5% to $649.16 million from $679.45 million last year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. earnings at a glance:

-EPS (Q1): $4.00 vs. $4.10 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $3.90 -Revenue (Q1): $649.16 Mln vs. $679.45 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $4.05 to $4.45

