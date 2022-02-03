Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) insiders sold US$38m worth of stock, a possible red flag that's yet to materialize

While it’s been a great week for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) shareholders after stock gained 8.6%, they should consider it with a grain of salt. The fact that insiders chose to dispose of US$38m worth of stock in the past 12 months even though prices were relatively low could be indicative of some anticipated weakness.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Mettler-Toledo International Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Independent Presiding Director, Thomas Salice, for US$17m worth of shares, at about US$1,487 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$1,526. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. This single sale was just 13% of Thomas Salice's stake.

All up, insiders sold more shares in Mettler-Toledo International than they bought, over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:MTD Insider Trading Volume February 3rd 2022

Mettler-Toledo International Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last three months saw significant insider selling at Mettler-Toledo International. Specifically, Director Olivier A. Filliol ditched US$3.5m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. Overall this makes us a bit cautious, but it's not the be all and end all.

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that Mettler-Toledo International insiders own 1.5% of the company, worth about US$541m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Mettler-Toledo International Insiders?

An insider hasn't bought Mettler-Toledo International stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. On the plus side, Mettler-Toledo International makes money, and is growing profits. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. You'd be interested to know, that we found 2 warning signs for Mettler-Toledo International and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

