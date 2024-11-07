Mettler-Toledo International Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) reported a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $211.52 million, or $9.96 per share. This compares with $201.63 million, or $9.21 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Mettler-Toledo International Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $10.21 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $10.01 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.3% to $954.54 million from $942.46 million last year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $211.52 Mln. vs. $201.63 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $9.96 vs. $9.21 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $954.54 Mln vs. $942.46 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $11.63 to $11.78 Full year EPS guidance: $40.35 to $40.50

