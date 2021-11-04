Mettler-Toledo FY21 Outlook

Markets
(RTTNews) - Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) Thursday lifted its outlook for the full year 2021.

The company now expects earnings of $33.35 to $33.40 per share. Previously, the company expected earnings of $32.60 to $32.90 per share.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters currently estimate earnings of $32.96 per share for the full year.

For the full year 2021, local currency sales growth is expected to be approximately 17%.

For the fourth quarter, the company anticipates local currency sales growth of about 8%, and adjusted earnings of $10.00 to $10.05 per share. Analysts currently estimate earnings of $9.99 per share for the quarter.

