Banking

Metso's Neles aims to pay out 40% of net profit

Contributor
Tarmo Virki Reuters
Published

Metso's industrial valve maker Neles, plans to pay out around 40% of its net profit in dividends when it becomes a separate listed company following Metso's merger with Outotec.

May 25 (Reuters) - Metso's MEO1V.HE industrial valve maker Neles, plans to pay out around 40% of its net profit in dividends when it becomes a separate listed company following Metso's merger with Outotec OTE1V.HE.

Neles also said it aims for annual orders of more than 1 billion euros ($1.09 billion) by around 2025, annual organic sales growth of at least 5% and an operating profit before amortisation (EBITA) margin of at least 15%.

Neles, the smaller of Metso's two units, employs about 2,900 people and had 2019 sales of 660 million euros.

Its client base ranges from oil and gas refining to pulp, paper and other industries. It received orders worth 681 million euros in 2019.

($1 = 0.9195 euros)

(Reporting by Tarmo Virki in Tallinn; editing by Jason Neely)

((tarmo.virki@thomsonreuters.com; +372 564 4562 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore Banking

Explore

Most Popular