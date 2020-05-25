Metso's Neles aims to pay out 40% of net profit

May 25 (Reuters) - Metso's MEO1V.HE industrial valve maker Neles, plans to pay out around 40% of its net profit in dividends when it becomes a separate listed company following Metso's merger with Outotec OTE1V.HE.

Neles also said it aims for annual orders of more than 1 billion euros ($1.09 billion) by around 2025, annual organic sales growth of at least 5% and an operating profit before amortisation (EBITA) margin of at least 15%.

Neles, the smaller of Metso's two units, employs about 2,900 people and had 2019 sales of 660 million euros.

Its client base ranges from oil and gas refining to pulp, paper and other industries. It received orders worth 681 million euros in 2019.

($1 = 0.9195 euros)

(Reporting by Tarmo Virki in Tallinn; editing by Jason Neely)

((tarmo.virki@thomsonreuters.com; +372 564 4562 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.