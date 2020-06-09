Metso to cut costs as demand for crushing equipment remains weak

HELSINKI, June 9 (Reuters) - Finnish engineering firm Metso METSO.HE said on Tuesday demand for its crushing equipment remains weak after taking a hit from the coronavirus pandemic, and said it would start lay-off talks at its unit in Tampere, Finland aiming to cut 25 jobs.

"The order backlog of the Aggregates business area has decreased and it has become more difficult to obtain new orders. Net sales have decreased and the market situation remains weak," Metso said in a statement.

