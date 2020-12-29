Metso Outotec wins large Russia copper plant order

Adds detail, context, shares

Dec 29 (Reuters) - Finnish mining technology firm Metso Outotec MOCORP.HE said on Tuesday it has won a large deal to delivery technology to a new copper concentrator in Russia with processing capacity of at least 80 million tonnes of ore per annum.

It did not disclose the customer or the contract value, but said deliveries with similar scope typically exceed 100 million euros ($122 million).

Earlier this week, Metso Outotec won an order worth 100 million euros for delivery of technology for a new zinc plant in the Chelyabinsk region of Russia.

Both orders will be booked in the fourth quarter, it said.

The Finnish firm's new technology orders in the third quarter fell 37% from a year earlier to 359 million euros.

Shares in Metso Outotec opened 2.3% higher at 8.065 euros following the news.

($1 = 0.8167 euros)

