Metso Outotec wins large Russia copper plant order

Contributor
Tarmo Virki Reuters
Published

Finnish mining technology firm Metso Outotec said on Tuesday it has won a large deal to delivery technology to a new copper concentrator in Russia with processing capacity of at least 80 million tonnes of ore per annum.

It did not disclose the customer or the contract value, but said deliveries with similar scope typically exceed 100 million euros ($122 million).

($1 = 0.8167 euros)

(Reporting by Tarmo Virki; editing by Jason Neely)

