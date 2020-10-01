Metso Outotec to cut 254 jobs in Finland to meet post-merger targets

Oct 1 (Reuters) - Finnish engineering group Metso Outotec MOCORP.HE will axe 254 jobs at its domestic operations to meet savings targets after its formation through the merger of Metso Minerals and Outotec, it said on Thursday.

The group added that the job reductions would affect nearly all its locations in Finland.

