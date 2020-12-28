Commodities

Metso Outotec sells aluminium unit, wins Russia deal

Tarmo Virki Reuters
Dec 28 (Reuters) - Finland's Metso Outotec MOCORP.HE said on Monday it has agreed to sell its aluminium business to REEL International for an undisclosed sum, with 120 staff due to join the French firm when the deal closes.

The aluminium business includes green anode plants, anode rodshops, and casthouses used in aluminium smelters as well as related equipment and services, it said.

Metso Outotec said in a separate statement it had won an order worth 100 million euros ($122 million) for delivery of technology for a new zinc plant in the Chelyabinsk region of Russia.

The order would be booked in the fourth quarter, it said.

($1 = 0.8183 euros)

