Metso (OUKPF) Price Target Increased by 12.36% to 14.18

The average one-year price target for Metso (OTC:OUKPF) has been revised to 14.18 / share. This is an increase of 12.36% from the prior estimate of 12.62 dated April 23, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 11.21 to a high of 18.65 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 23.52% from the latest reported closing price of 11.48 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 232 funds or institutions reporting positions in Metso. This is an increase of 44 owner(s) or 23.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OUKPF is 0.21%, a decrease of 21.28%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.57% to 65,102K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ARTJX - Artisan International Small-Mid Fund Investor Shares holds 9,033K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,371K shares, representing a decrease of 3.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OUKPF by 6.99% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,030K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,000K shares, representing an increase of 0.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OUKPF by 3.45% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 5,062K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,660K shares, representing an increase of 7.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OUKPF by 14.97% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 3,520K shares. No change in the last quarter.

OWSMX - Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund holds 2,233K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,189K shares, representing an increase of 1.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OUKPF by 1.43% over the last quarter.

