Metsera, Inc. to Present Clinical and Preclinical Data on MET-097i and Other Pipeline Assets at 85th American Diabetes Association Scientific Sessions

Metsera, Inc. presents four studies on GLP-1 receptor agonist MET-097i at the ADA conference, showcasing clinical and preclinical data.

Quiver AI Summary

Metsera, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company focused on obesity and metabolic diseases, will present four talks at the American Diabetes Association's 85th Scientific Sessions, showcasing its progress on ultra-long acting therapies. The key highlight will be MET-097i, a monthly GLP-1 receptor agonist, with two presentations detailing results from a Phase 1/2 trial regarding body weight changes and tolerability. Additionally, preclinical data will be shared on MET-233i, an ultra-long acting amylin analog, and other differentiated therapies. CEO Whit Bernard emphasized the importance of these presentations in demonstrating the company’s innovative strategies for developing scalable weight management treatments.

Potential Positives

Metsera will present significant clinical data from its Phase 1/2 trial of MET-097i, a next-generation GLP-1 receptor agonist, at a prominent scientific conference, enhancing the company's visibility in the biopharmaceutical community.

The inclusion of multiple presentations at the American Diabetes Association® meeting demonstrates Metsera's commitment to advancing its diverse pipeline, including leading programs like MET-233i and innovative therapeutic approaches.

The press release showcases the potential of Metsera's therapies to address unmet needs in obesity and metabolic diseases, positioning the company as a key player in a rapidly evolving treatment landscape.

Potential Negatives

Presentation of clinical data from the Phase 1/2 trial of MET-097i may reflect uncertainties surrounding its efficacy and safety, as early-stage trials can indicate potential but do not guarantee success in later phases.

The reliance on preclinical data for MET-233i suggests that there may be a lack of robust clinical evidence supporting its potential effectiveness, which could hinder investor and market confidence.

Metsera's status as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company may lead to heightened scrutiny and risk, as demonstrated by their explicit mention of potential uncertainties in their forward-looking statements.

FAQ

What is MET-097i?

MET-097i is a fully biased, monthly, ultra-long acting GLP-1 receptor agonist developed by Metsera, designed for chronic weight management.

When will Metsera present data on MET-097i?

Metsera will present MET-097i data on June 22, 2025, during the 85th Scientific Sessions of the American Diabetes Association®.

What other products will Metsera showcase at ADA?

Metsera will also present preclinical data on MET-233i, an ultra-long acting amylin analog, and several other portfolio assets.

Who will present the findings at the ADA meeting?

Various Metsera executives, including Robert Stoekenbroek and Steve Marso, will present findings on MET-097i and other products.

How can I find more information about Metsera's research?

Visit Metsera’s dedicated ADA page at https://metsera.com/ada/ for detailed information on their presentations and research progress.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$MTSR Insider Trading Activity

$MTSR insiders have traded $MTSR stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MTSR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KRISTINA BUROW has made 2 purchases buying 2,222,222 shares for an estimated $39,999,996 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. VENTURE PARTNERS XII, LLC ARCH has made 2 purchases buying 2,222,222 shares for an estimated $39,999,996 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. PAUL L BERNS purchased 789,998 shares for an estimated $14,219,964

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

Full Release





Four presentations on MET-097i, a fully biased, monthly, ultra-long acting GLP-1 receptor agonist, including two clinical data presentations









Additional preclinical presentations on other differentiated portfolio assets, including MET-233i, a monthly, ultra-long acting amylin analog







NEW YORK, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metsera, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTSR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company accelerating the next generation of medicines for obesity and metabolic diseases, will highlight the breadth and momentum of its portfolio of ultra-long acting, scalable, and combinable therapies, including updated clinical and preclinical findings from lead program MET-097i, at the 85



th



Scientific Sessions of the American Diabetes Association® (ADA).





“We look forward to presenting work spanning our portfolio to the scientific community at this year’s ADA meeting,” said Whit Bernard, Chief Executive Officer of Metsera. “Our presentations, including clinical data from the completed Phase 1/2 trial of MET-097i and preclinical findings for our other programs, showcase the breadth of our next-generation approaches to address the need for scalable and differentiated treatments for overweight and obesity.”







Presentation Highlights









MET-097i: A fully biased, ultra-long acting GLP-1 receptor agonist







MET-097i is Metsera’s fully biased, monthly, ultra-long acting GLP-1 receptor agonist. Metsera will present clinical data from MET-097i’s Phase 1/2 clinical trial in two presentations, including change in body weight and tolerability data after twelve weekly doses and after a single candidate monthly dose.







MET-233i: An ultra-long acting amylin analog







MET-233i is Metsera’s monthly, ultra-long acting amylin analog. Metsera will present preclinical data, including detailed pharmacokinetic and change in body weight data.







Presentation Details:









MET-097i: A fully biased ultra-long acting GLP-1 receptor agonist









Clinical data











Title



: A Twelve-Week Trial of MET-097—A Potent and Ultra-Long-Acting GLP-1 Receptor Agonist (788-P)







Session



: Sunday General Poster Session







Presenter



: Robert Stoekenbroek, M.D., Ph.D., Head of Portfolio Strategy at Metsera







Time/Date



: Sunday, June 22; 12:30-1:30pm CDT







Location



: Poster Hall (Hall F1), 122











Title



: Safety, Tolerability, PK, and Efficacy of MET-097—A Next-Generation Nutrient-Stimulated Hormone Peptide Analog for Chronic Weight Management (753-P)







Session



: Sunday General Poster Session







Presenter



: Steve Marso, M.D., Chief Medical Officer at Metsera







Time/Date



: Sunday, June 22; 12:30-1:30pm CDT







Location



: Poster Hall (Hall F1), 088









Preclinical data











Title



: MET-097: Preclinical Characterization of a Potent and Ultra-Long-Acting GLP-1 Receptor Agonist (794-P)







Session



: Sunday General Poster Session







Presenter



: Charlotte Hinds, Ph.D., Senior Director, Research & Development at Metsera







Time/Date



: Sunday, June 22; 12:30-1:30pm CDT







Location



: Poster Hall (Hall F1), 128











Title



: Cellular Characterisation of Signalling and Receptor Trafficking Induced by MET-097, a G Protein-Biased GLP-1R Agonist (799-P)







Session



: Sunday General Poster Session







Presenter



: Billy Peter Baxter, Ph.D., Imperial College London







Time/Date



: Sunday, June 22; 12:30-1:30pm CDT







Location



: Poster Hall (Hall F1), 133









MET-233: An ultra-long acting amylin analog









Preclinical data











Title



: MET-233 Is an Ultra-Long-Acting Amylin Receptor Agonist (894-P)







Session



: Sunday General Poster Session







Presenter



: James S Minnion, Ph.D., Vice President, Research & Development at Metsera







Time/Date



: Sunday, June 22; 12:30-1:30pm CDT







Location



: Poster Hall (Hall F1), 190









Pipeline programs









Preclinical data











Title



: Therapeutic NuSH Cocktails—Coadministration of Ultra-Long-Acting GLP-1, GIP, Glucagon, and Amylin Peptide Analogs Induce Profound Weight Loss in DIO Mice (765-P)







Session



: Sunday General Poster Session







Presenter



: Robert Hansford, Ph.D., Preclinical Research Scientist at Metsera







Time/Date



: Sunday, June 22; 12:30-1:30pm CDT







Location



: Poster Hall (Hall F1), 100









Health Economics and Outcomes Research











Title



: Titration to Maintenance Doses of GLP-1R Agonists for Overweight and Obesity Is Suboptimal for Majority of Patients—Evidence from a Real-World Claims Dataset (758-P)







Session



: Sunday General Poster Session







Presenter



: Shannon Armstrong, Vice President, Global Value and Access at Metsera







Time/Date



: Sunday, June 22; 12:30-1:30pm CDT







Location



: Poster Hall (Hall F1), 093







For more information about Metsera’s presence at ADA, visit



https://metsera.com/ada/



.







About Metsera







Metsera is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company accelerating the next generation of medicines for obesity and metabolic diseases. Metsera is advancing a broad portfolio of oral and injectable incretin, non-incretin and combination therapies with potential best-in-class profiles to address multiple therapeutic targets and meet the future needs of a rapidly evolving weight loss treatment landscape. Metsera was founded in 2022 and is based in New York City. For more information, please visit us at



www.metsera.com



and follow us on



LinkedIn



and



X



.





Metsera may use its website as a distribution channel of material information about the Company. Financial and other important information regarding the Company is routinely posted on and accessible through the Investors & News section of its website at



investors.metsera.com



. In addition, you may sign up to automatically receive email alerts and other information about the Company by using the “Email Alerts” option on the Investors & Media page and submitting your email address.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"). Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to Metsera's expectations regarding participation and presentations at the 85



th



Scientific Sessions of the American Diabetes Association® (ADA), its research and development activities, and statements regarding the efficacy, safety and potential regulatory progress of its investigational candidates. Such statements are based on management's current expectations, but actual results may differ materially due to various risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to the risks related to Metsera’s business outlined in Metsera’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in the “Risk Factors” section of its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and Metsera’s actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and the development of the industry in which it operates, may differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Any forward-looking statements that Metsera makes in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. Metsera assumes no obligation to update its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.







Contact:







Jono Emmett





Metsera







media@metsera.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.