Metsa to invest 1.6 bln euros in Finnish pulp mill

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Finland's Metsa Group FINPAP.UL said on Thursday it was investing 1.6 billion euros ($1.9 billion) in a new pulp mill in Finland, marking the largest investment ever made by the Finnish forest industry inside the country.

The mill in Kemi, northern Finland, will produce some 1.5 million tonnes of softwood and hardwood pulp per year, as well as other bioproducts, including biofuels, it said.

The construction phase will take approximately two and a half years, and the mill will be completed during the third quarter of 2023, Metsa said.

"The demand for Nordic softwood pulp continues to grow globally," said Ismo Nousiainen, head of Metsa's Fibre venture.

"No fossil fuels will be needed in production, and renewable energy in the form of electricity, wood-based fuels and heat will be sold from the mill to external customers," he said.

Of the total investment 40% will be financed with domestic equity and 60% with debt.

($1 = 0.8243 euros)

